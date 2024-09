Powered by Capital Market - Live News

IdeaForge Technology has allotted 3,936 equity shares under ESOS on 16 September 2024. Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 43,02,49,000/- comprising of 4,30,24,900 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 43,02,88,360/- comprising of 4,30,28,836 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid - up.