Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra & Mahindra launches 'All-New Veero' under LCV <3.5 t segment

Mahindra & Mahindra launches 'All-New Veero' under LCV <3.5 t segment

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra announced the launch of All-New Veero, a new offering in its light commercial vehicle <3.5 t segment.
Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, The Mahindra Veero will further strengthen our leadership in the LCV <3.5 t segment. Built to help customers maximise earnings, it offers best-in-class payload, exemplary mileage, and superior maneuverability. With multiple segment-first technology and features, the vehicle ensures a premium cabin experience, unmatched safety, exceptional performance, and capability. The Mahindra Veero is designed to be a category disrupter ahead of all other offerings in this segment, truly living up to the promise of being 'Soch Se Aage'."
 
The price of the All-new Veero starts from Rs 7.99 lakh.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Typhoon Nanmadol

Typhoon Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai; largest to hit city in 75 years

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE UPDATES: PAK 0-0 CHN, 1st QTR; IND vs KOR at 3:30 PM

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty pull back from record highs, trade flat; FMCG, FS, IT drag

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump thanks secret service, police after failed assassination attempt

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management

Now, SBI MF launches Nifty 500 Index Fund: should you invest?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon