Mahindra & Mahindra launches 'All-New Veero' under LCV <3.5 t segment

Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, The Mahindra Veero will further strengthen our leadership in the LCV <3.5 t segment. Built to help customers maximise earnings, it offers best-in-class payload, exemplary mileage, and superior maneuverability. With multiple segment-first technology and features, the vehicle ensures a premium cabin experience, unmatched safety, exceptional performance, and capability. The Mahindra Veero is designed to be a category disrupter ahead of all other offerings in this segment, truly living up to the promise of being 'Soch Se Aage'."

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the launch of All-New Veero, a new offering in its light commercial vehicle <3.5 t segment.