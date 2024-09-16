Business Standard
Marshall Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Marshall Machines reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.46 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 14.26% to Rs 9.14 crore
Net Loss of Marshall Machines reported to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.26% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales9.1410.66 -14 OPM %-4.8111.91 -PBDT-1.130.04 PL PBT-2.24-1.19 -88 NP-1.46-1.03 -42
First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

