Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ideaforge Technology Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Avantel Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2025.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Avantel Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2025.

Ideaforge Technology Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 631.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd soared 9.78% to Rs 145.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 6.55% to Rs 674.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78918 shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd advanced 6.29% to Rs 164.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd gained 5.67% to Rs 142.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NSE SME Samay Project Services assembles a steady market entry

Avantel gains after bagging orders worth Rs 25 cr

Waaree Renewable tech signs MoU with Viet Khanh for 100 MW Solar EPC project

Front-loaded 50-bps cut likely to help achieve twin objectives of supporting demand and growth: RBI minutes

Sensex, Nifty trade lower amid Iran-Israel tensions; VIX rallies 3.43%

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

