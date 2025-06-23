Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avantel gains after bagging orders worth Rs 25 cr

Avantel gains after bagging orders worth Rs 25 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Avantel rallied 6.29% to Rs 164.75 after the company secured two orders worth Rs 24.73 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory, DRDO.

The first order, worth Rs 11.06 crore, was awarded by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. It includes domestic manufacturing, with a delivery schedule from April 2026 to August 2029. A performance bank guarantee of 5% is required.

The second contract, worth Rs 13.67 crore, was received from DRDO's DEAL division and is due for completion by August 2027. This order includes a 3% performance bank guarantee.

Avantel specializes in providing strategic solutions to the Indian Defence Services and related establishments. It has developed and manufactured various radio components and unique products such as satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. Currently, Avantel is working on expanding its portfolio by developing SCA-compliant software-defined radios, high-power HF systems, air defence radars, and small satellites.

 

The companys consolidated net profit fell 49.96% to Rs 6.08 crore on a 17.96% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 49.26 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

