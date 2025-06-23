Avantel shares jump 7% on winning multiple orders; details here

Shares of Avantel rose over 7 per cent in Monday's trade even as the markets fell, as the firm bagged multiple orders totalling ₹24.73 crore from domestic entities.
The aerospace and defence manufacturer's stock rose as much as 7.15 per cent during the day to ₹166 per share, the steepest intraday gain since June 5 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 6.8 per cent higher at ₹165.6 apiece, compared to a 0.6 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:45 AM.
Shares of the company rose for the third straight day on Monday. The counter has risen 13 per cent this year, compared to a 5.2 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Avantel has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,390.42 crore, according to BSE data. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
Avantel secures two domestic orders
Avantel secured two domestic orders worth a combined ₹24.73 crore, according to the company's exchange filings.
The first order, valued at ₹13.67 crore, was awarded by the Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL), DRDO, on June 20, 2025. The contract involves the development of Software Defined Radios (SDRs) and is expected to be completed by August 2027. The order includes a performance bank guarantee of 3 per cent.
The second order, worth ₹11.06 crore, also received on June 20, comes from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited. The contract, covering a manufacturing scope, is scheduled for execution between April 2026 and August 2029 and carries a performance bank guarantee requirement of 5 per cent.
Earlier this month, Imeds Global, a subsidiary of Avantel, set up a facility for design, development, and manufacturing of medical products at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam. The facility is spread over 2 acres of land, with a built-up area of approximately 25,000 sq. ft., and is equipped with clean rooms, assembly, and testing infrastructure for manufacturing medical products.
About Avantel
Avantel is a technology-focused public company specialising in the design and manufacture of defence- and telecom-grade communication systems. It provides customised, network-centric wireless and satellite communication solutions—including MIL-standard products, digital microwave systems, signal-processing units, and embedded firmware/software.
The company supports domains such as defence platforms, aerospace, railway communication, and satellite-based services, leveraging its in-house research and development (R&D) infrastructure recognised by the Government of India.