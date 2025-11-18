Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ideaforge Technology reports consolidated net loss of Rs 19.62 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 9.87% to Rs 40.76 crore

Net Loss of Ideaforge Technology reported to Rs 19.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.87% to Rs 40.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales40.7637.10 10 OPM %-27.67-42.67 -PBDT-8.91-10.77 17 PBT-19.46-18.00 -8 NP-19.62-13.73 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

