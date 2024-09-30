Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC Ltd soars 1.89%

IDFC Ltd soars 1.89%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

IDFC Ltd is quoting at Rs 114.02, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.85% in last one year as compared to a 32.67% gain in NIFTY and a 24.53% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

IDFC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 114.02, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.04% on the day, quoting at 25907.85. The Sensex is at 84562.88, down 1.18%. IDFC Ltd has added around 0.08% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which IDFC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24907.95, down 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 126.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 114.52, up 1.63% on the day. IDFC Ltd is down 10.85% in last one year as compared to a 32.67% gain in NIFTY and a 24.53% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,100pts, Nifty at 25,900; Financials, auto drag

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

'Deny visas to Indians until they take back illegal entrants': UK leaders

Mutual fund investor base to break 50 million barrier in September

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund unveils two passive funds: Check details

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 4: Jaiswal, Rohit send bowlers for leather hunt

Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

Days ahead of Haryana elections, 'layoffs' grip Congress, BJP; 31 expelled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon