APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for fifth session

Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1580.75, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.63% in last one year as compared to a 32.6% spurt in NIFTY and a 50.72% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1580.75, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 25894.4. The Sensex is at 84616.24, down 1.12%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has risen around 10.11% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10064.6, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 110.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

