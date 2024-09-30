Business Standard
National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 3.36%, gains for five straight sessions

Sep 30 2024

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 213.99, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.64% in last one year as compared to a 32.6% gain in NIFTY and a 50.72% gain in the Nifty Metal.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 213.99, up 3.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.09% on the day, quoting at 25894.4. The Sensex is at 84616.24, down 1.12%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 19.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10064.6, up 1.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 193.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 166.71 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 214.38, up 2.56% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 121.64% in last one year as compared to a 32.6% gain in NIFTY and a 50.72% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 19.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

