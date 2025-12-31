Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IFCI spurts on monetising 10% stake in NEDFi

IFCI spurts on monetising 10% stake in NEDFi

Image

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

IFCI surged 6.72% to Rs 53.85 after the company announced the sale of its equity stake in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation.

IFCI said it has monetised its 10% holding in North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi), comprising 1 crore equity shares acquired at a cost of Rs 10 crore, for a total consideration of Rs 121.77 crore.

IFCI is non-banking finance company in the public sector. It provides financial support for the diversified growth of industries across the spectrum. The financing activities cover various kind of projects such as airports, roads, telecom, power, real estate, manufacturing, services sector and such other allied industries.

 

On a consolidated basis, net profit of IFCI rose 73.03% to Rs 142.96 crore while total income fell 4.27% to Rs 752.21 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Forge signs Rs 1,662 crore small arms contract with Defence Ministry

Bharat Forge signs Rs 1,662 crore small arms contract with Defence Ministry

Ahasolar Technologies secures contract from CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja

Ahasolar Technologies secures contract from CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja

Dynacons Systems & Solutions wins contract from Reserve Bank of India

Dynacons Systems & Solutions wins contract from Reserve Bank of India

Dynacons Systems surges after bagging Rs 249 crore contract from RBI

Dynacons Systems surges after bagging Rs 249 crore contract from RBI

DL Explosives wins orders worth Rs 420.89 cr

DL Explosives wins orders worth Rs 420.89 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertProtests in IranTech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon