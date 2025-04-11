Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance's public issue of NCD oversubscribed 4.75 times

IIFL Finance's public issue of NCD oversubscribed 4.75 times

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Offer closes early on 11 April 2025

IIFL Finance announced that its public issue of secured, rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) was oversubscribed 4.75 times amounting to Rs 475.03 crore by end of the day 09 April 2025. The issue opened on Monday, 07 April 2025 and will close on Friday, 11 April 2025, due to oversubcription ahead of its proposed date of closing of 23 April 2025. The issue was offered on first come first served basis with an option of early closure.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

TCS slips after Q4 profit decline

BHEL gains after signing strategic MoU with Nuovo Pignone for Fertilizer Sector

Cipla jumps on receiving approval from USFDA for protein-bound Paclitaxel

Coromandel Intl jumps after inking MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

Avalon Tech gains after board approves investment in Zepco Technologies

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

