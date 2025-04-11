Friday, April 11, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla jumps on receiving approval from USFDA for protein-bound Paclitaxel

Cipla jumps on receiving approval from USFDA for protein-bound Paclitaxel

Image

Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Cipla rallied 3.80% to Rs 1,470.15 after the firm received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Paclitaxel, a generic version of Bristol Myers Squibb's Abraxane.

Ciplas formulation is an AB-rated therapeutic equivalent of Abraxane and is indicated for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The product is expected to be launched in the United States of America during the first half of fiscal year 202526, it added.

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolios in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

 

The pharma majors consolidated net profit jumped 48.73% to Rs 1,570.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,055.90 crore reported in Q3 FY24. Total revenue from operations grew by 7.10% year on year (YoY) to Rs 7,072.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coromandel Intl jumps after inking MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

Coromandel Intl jumps after inking MoU with Ma'aden to supply phosphatic fertilisers.

Avalon Tech gains after board approves investment in Zepco Technologies

Avalon Tech gains after board approves investment in Zepco Technologies

Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

Market opens higher; Nifty scale above 22,750

Motherson announces transformative measures to optimize cost and operational efficiencies

Motherson announces transformative measures to optimize cost and operational efficiencies

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

AXISCADES Technologies strengthens its senior management team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayRCB vs DC LIVE ScoreTCS Q4 ResultsQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon