Imagicaa temporarily shuts down Water Park at Surat

It is informed to the Company that SOPs will be issued by the Municipal Authorities to entertainment parks and upon compliance thereof the Company will be allowed to resume the commercial operations of the said Water Park at Surat. It may be noted that the said Water Park at Surat was fully compliant with existing norms and was also BIS certified.
The company added, "We understand that similar notices have been issued to other entertainment parks in Surat to remain non-operational till the time new SOP will be issued by the Municipal Authorities. "
