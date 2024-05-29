Business Standard
Daulat Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 1.92 crore
Net profit of Daulat Securities reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 730.95% to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 488.89% to Rs 5.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.92-1.35 LP 5.830.99 489 OPM %64.58128.89 -73.0710.10 - PBDT1.37-1.59 LP 4.740.61 677 PBT1.30-1.64 LP 4.670.54 765 NP0.12-1.91 LP 3.490.42 731
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

