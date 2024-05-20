India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 1.52 croreNet profit of India Cements Capital declined 22.22% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 109.72% to Rs 1.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.99% to Rs 6.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content