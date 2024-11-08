India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 70.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 22.87% to Rs 1.45 croreNet profit of India Cements Capital declined 70.69% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 22.87% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.451.88 -23 OPM %9.6638.30 -PBDT0.240.78 -69 PBT0.230.77 -70 NP0.170.58 -71
