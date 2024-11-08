Enterprise International standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.46% to Rs 1.74 croreNet profit of Enterprise International rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.46% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.741.23 41 OPM %-2.87-8.94 -PBDT0.120.09 33 PBT0.100.07 43 NP0.180.04 350
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content