Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Enterprise International standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Enterprise International standalone net profit rises 350.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 41.46% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Enterprise International rose 350.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 41.46% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.741.23 41 OPM %-2.87-8.94 -PBDT0.120.09 33 PBT0.100.07 43 NP0.180.04 350

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The shares of Ashok Leyland hit a new high of ~248.8, rallying 7 per cent on the BSE during Friday's intraday trade amid heavy volumes.

Ashok Leyland Q2 results: Net profit increases to Rs 766.55 crore

Swiggi, Zomato

Zomato, Swiggy face CCI probe over allegations of favouring big chains

Stock market

Market Close Highlights: Sensex ends 50 pts lower at 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; PSB, Oil drag, IT up

BS BFSI 2024

BFSI Summit LIVE: Corporate top lines will be affected if purchasing power does not rise, says CEA

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank hikes lending rates by up to 5 bps: What this means for borrowers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon