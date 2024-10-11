Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India committed to strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN

India committed to strengthening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN

Image

Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that India is committed to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and ASEAN. In the context of this year's ASEAN Summit theme, "Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience," PM noted that to promote tourism we could declare 2025 as the "ASEAN-India Year of Tourism." For this initiative, India will commit USD 5 million. To commemorate a decade of India's Act East Policy, we could organise a variety of events between India and ASEAN countries. Under the "India-ASEAN Science and Technology Fund," we could hold an annual Women Scientists' Conclave.

The number of Masters scholarships for students from ASEAN countries at the newly established Nalanda University will be increased twofold. Additionally, a new scholarship scheme for ASEAN students at India's agricultural universities will also be launched starting this year. PM stated further that the review of the "ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement" should be completed by 2025. This will strengthen conomic relations and will help in creating a secure, resilient and reliable supply chain. For disaster resilience, USD 5 million will be allocated from the "ASEAN-India Fund." India's National Disaster Management Authority and the ASEAN Humanitarian Assistance Centre can work together in this area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

hunger strike, Kolkata Hunger Strike, Doctor Protest, Protest

RG Kar horror: Doc's hunger strike reaches Day 6, one in critical condition

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions cannot come from battlefield

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,400, Nifty at 24,950; Financials drag 1%

HCL Tech

HCL Tech Q2 Preview: Brokerages expect flat revenue, decline in TCV

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Exide Ind up 4% as it invests over Rs 99 crore in arm Exide Energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon