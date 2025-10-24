Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-Germany look to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a productive meeting in Berlin on 23 October 2025 with German Federal Minister of Economy and Energy, Ms. Katherina Reiche. This engagement follows their video conference on 7 August 2025. The discussions focussed on enhancing cooperation in trade, investment, technology, green energy, and skilling. Shri Goyal also met Dr. Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor at the Federal Chancellery and Germany's G7 & G20 Sherpa and discussed ways to further deepen the bilateral economic relationship. Goyal also chaired a Roundtable with CEOs and leaders of German Mittelstand companies at the Indian Embassy, who conveyed their keenness to do business in India and expand existing investments. The Minister highlighted the opportunities offered by India and the measures taken by the Government of India to facilitate investments and ease of doing business. They discussions explored synergies and stronger business-to-business linkages, especially in areas of innovation, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing.

 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

