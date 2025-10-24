Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gets Letter of Award

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gets Letter of Award

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Worth Rs.445.03 crore

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has received an letter of award from New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd. (NREDCAP) for EPC Contracts for Design, Engineering, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning and O&M for 5 (Five) years of 2KW Solar Rooftop System of 77.40 MWp Grid connected RTS Plants for 38,699 SC & ST consumers through utility led aggregation (CAPEX) mode in APDISCOMs under PM -Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna with total order value of Rs. 445,03,85,000/- excluding GST.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

