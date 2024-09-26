Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India has attracted a cumulative FDI inflow of USD 667.4 billion since 2014

India has attracted a cumulative FDI inflow of USD 667.4 billion since 2014

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Ministry of Commerce & Industry has stated in a latest update that since 2014, India has attracted a cumulative FDI inflow of USD 667.4 billion (2014-24), registering an increase of 119% over the preceding decade (2004-14). This investment inflow spans 31 States and 57 sectors, driving growth across diverse industries. Most sectors, except certain strategically important sectors, are open for 100% FDI under the automatic route. FDI equity inflows into the manufacturing sector over the past decade (2014-24) reached USD 165.1 billion, marking a 69% increase compared to the previous decade (2004 -14), which saw inflows of USD 97.7 billion.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Congress, Congress flag

Why is PM Modi ignoring demand for granting Marathi special status: Cong

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 300pts at 85,500, Nifty nears 26,100; Cons, Pharma, Health drag

gst

GoM on GST on health, life insurance premium to meet on October 19

Navratri 2024

Navratri 2024: What are the nine forms of Maa Durga in Shardiya Navratri?

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Intellect Design's biz unit launches eMACH.ai Retail 6DX; share price up 4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon