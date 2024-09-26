Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US equities end weak after recent streak of gains

US equities end weak after recent streak of gains

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 11:51 AM IST
US stocks ended on a weak note on Wednesday amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook following recent gains that lifted the two of the major averages - the Dow and the S&P 500 - to record highs. The Dow ended down 293.47 points or 0.7 percent at 41,914.75, snapping a four-session winning streak. The S&P 500 settled lower by 10.67 points or 0.19 percent at 5,722.26, while the Nasdaq closed up 7.68 points or 0.04 percent at 18,082.21.
Among stocks, Nvidia Corporation climbed more than 2 percent, extending gains from the previous session. Amgen dropped nearly 5.5 percent.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
On the economic front, data from the Commerce Department showed new home sales pulled back sharply in the month of August, plunging by 4.7 percent to an annual rate of 716,000, after soaring by 10.3% to a revised rate of 751,000 in July. Data on weekly jobless claims, durable goods orders and personal income and spending are due this week. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday is also in focus. Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, gained 3.795 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmarks at fresh peak, Sensex up 200pts at 85,400, Nifty tests 26,100

Who is Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji,

LIVE news: Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji granted bail by SC in money laundering case

England vs Australia 4th ODI playing 11

England vs Australia 4th ODI: Playing 11, live timings (IST), streaming

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's visit to Pune cancelled amid heavy rains; Metro launch put off

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Easy Trip Rebounds: Share gains 7% after hitting 52-wk low in last session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDividend TodayWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayManba Finance IPO Allotment TodayEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon