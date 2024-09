At meeting held on 26 September 2024

The Board of Linc at its meeting held on 26 September 2024 has approved the joint venture agreement between Linc (LINC) and Silka Kirtasiye Imalat Sanayi Ve Ticaret Sirketi (SILKA) to carry out manufacturing of Writing Instruments in Turkiye and its distribution and sale in Turkiye and nearby countries.