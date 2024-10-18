India Motor Parts & Accessories consolidated net profit rises 7.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 190.40 croreNet profit of India Motor Parts & Accessories rose 7.31% to Rs 22.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 190.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 181.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales190.40181.69 5 OPM %7.567.56 -PBDT29.4525.69 15 PBT29.1525.41 15 NP22.6021.06 7
