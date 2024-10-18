Business Standard
Volumes jump at Manappuram Finance Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Manappuram Finance Ltd counter

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Manappuram Finance Ltd saw volume of 719.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47.79 lakh shares

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 October 2024.

Manappuram Finance Ltd saw volume of 719.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47.79 lakh shares. The stock dropped 13.61% to Rs.153.20. Volumes stood at 36.38 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Mahanagar Gas Ltd saw volume of 46.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.84 lakh shares. The stock dropped 11.03% to Rs.1,567.70. Volumes stood at 3.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd notched up volume of 166.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20.39 lakh shares. The stock slipped 10.22% to Rs.453.00. Volumes stood at 17.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Doms Industries Ltd notched up volume of 7.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95764 shares. The stock rose 5.73% to Rs.2,950.00. Volumes stood at 53876 shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd notched up volume of 22.07 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.74% to Rs.1,201.30. Volumes stood at 4.72 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

