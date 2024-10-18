Business Standard
Stylam Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Stylam Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd, Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, 5Paisa Capital Ltd and Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 October 2024.

Stylam Industries Ltd crashed 9.62% to Rs 2401 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 32969 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4652 shares in the past one month.

 

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd tumbled 8.81% to Rs 11.28. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26594 shares in the past one month.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd lost 6.92% to Rs 708.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33074 shares in the past one month.

5Paisa Capital Ltd fell 5.23% to Rs 539.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 32040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30298 shares in the past one month.

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd corrected 5.00% to Rs 1061.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65733 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12863 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

