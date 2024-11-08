India poised to be third largest economy by 2027

India is one of the shining stars on the global horizon, policy consistency and reforms has led to a spectacular growth path. We ended last fiscal year at about 8.2% growth rate and are poised to be the third largest economy by 2027. Today, our contribution to incremental global growth is about 20% and which will only increase, according to comments made by BVR Subrahmanyam CEO, NITI Aayog at a special industry interaction organised by ASSOCHAM.
