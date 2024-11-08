Business Standard
Safari Industries allots 4,200 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
The Board of Safari Industries (India) at its meeting held on 08 November 2024 has approved the allotment of 4,200 equity shares under ESOS. Consequently, the paid up equity share capital has increased from Rs. 9,77,63,590 to Rs. 9,77,71,990/-.

The Board also approved the grant of 4,200 Employee Stock Appreciation Rights ('ESAR') to eligible employees of the Company under the Safari Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2022

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

