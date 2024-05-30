India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 19.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.36% to Rs 162.26 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.46% to Rs 17.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.27% to Rs 649.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 623.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 19.43% to Rs 7.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 162.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 160.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.