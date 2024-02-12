India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 27.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 143.46 croreNet profit of India Power Corporation rose 27.56% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 143.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 148.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales143.46148.80 -4 OPM %8.741.92 -PBDT13.8711.58 20 PBT5.404.36 24 NP3.983.12 28
