India Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 27.56% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of India Power Corporation rose 27.56% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 143.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 148.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.143.46148.808.741.9213.8711.585.404.363.983.12