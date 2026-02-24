Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India remains among the fastest -growing major economies, says SEBI Chair

India remains among the fastest -growing major economies, says SEBI Chair

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
India remains among the fastest -growing major economies and is on a trajectory to becoming the world's third-largest economy. This growth will also power a rise in the number of affluent investors- investors who seek professionally managed investment solutions beyond standardised products, stated Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI in a speech made at PMS Conclave. The Portfolio Management Services or PMS industry has seen strong growth. Non -EPFO/PF AUM has risen from about Rs 5 trillion in FY 2020 - 21 to about Rs 10.5 trillion, as on January 31, 2026, implying a CAGR of ~17%. Total clients, as on January 31, 2026, are about 2 .15 lakh, an almost 50% increase from 2022. The number of registered portfolio managers has also increased from 361 to 501 over the same broad period.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

