Japanese Stocks Rebound on Automaker Rally Despite Global Weakness

Japanese equities are higher in post-holiday trade, with the Nikkei 225 reclaiming ground above 57,200 as gains in automakers and select technology names offset persistent weakness in financials, even as Wall Street and European markets closed notabl

The Japanese stock market is notably higher in post-holiday trading , reversing the losses in the previous session, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight. The Nikkei 225 is moving above the 57,200 level, with gains in automaker stocks partially offset by weakness in financial stocks. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is up 376.03 points (0.66%) at 57,201.73, after touching a high of 57,286.65 and a low of 56,732.93 earlier.

SoftBank Group lost more than 4% while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is edged up 0.2%. Among automakers, Honda is gained almost 1% and Toyota is added more than 1%. In the tech space, Tokyo Electron and Screen Holdings are edged down 0.2 to 0.5% each while Advantest is added almost 4%. In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is lost almost 2% while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Mizuho Financial are declining almost 3% each. The major exporters are mixed. Panasonic is lost more than 1% and Sony is edged down 0.4% while Mitsubishi Electric is advanced more than 1% and Canon is edged up 0.3%.

Among the other major gainers, Furukawa Electric jumped more than 10%, Fujikura is soared more than 8%, Sumitomo Electric Industries is surged almost 8% and Sumitomo Metal Mining is advanced more than 6% while Murata Manufacturing and Ibiden are higher almost 6% each. SMC and Taiyo Yuden gained almost 5% each. Shiseido and Lasertec added more than 4% each while Kubota, Daiichi Sankyo, Hoya and Yokogawa Electric are up almost 4% each.

BayCurrent is tumbled more than 13%, Trend Micro is plunged almost 12% and Sumitomo Pharma is slid more than 9% while SHIFT and Fujitsu had slid more than 6% each. Nomura Research Institute declined almost 6% while Sharp, NEC and Aozora Bank had lost almost 5% each. Yokohama Rubber and Mitsubishi Motors are down more than 4% each while Chiba Bank, Dai-ichi Life and Fukuoka Financial are slipped almost 4% each.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 154-yen range. On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, with the Dow tumbling to its lowest closing level in a month.

The major averages ended the day off their lows of the session but still firmly negative. The Dow slumped 821.91 points (1.7%) to 48,804.06, the Nasdaq slid 258.80 points (1.1%) to 22,627.27 and the S&P 500 declined 71.76 points (1%) to 6,837.75. The major European markets also moved downside on the day while the German DX Index slumped 1.1%, the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.2% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line.

Crude oil prices sputtered on Monday as demand concerns reappeared following the uncertainty generated by the tariff issues. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery slipped $0.10 (0.15%) to $66.38 per barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News