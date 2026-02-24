Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samvardhana Motherson establishes automotive lighting facility in Gujarat

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International announced that it has launched a manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, dedicated to producing cutting-edge exterior lighting systems.

The facility has been set up under a strategic joint venture with Marelli, namely Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India (MMLI). The joint venture strengthens the groups capabilities in automotive component manufacturing. MMLI is a 50:50 partnership between Samvardhana Motherson International and Marelli Europe S.p.A.

The new automotive lighting facility spans 8,200 square meters and utilises the latest technologies to serve the rising demand for premium lighting solutions. It is the first facility in India capable of manufacturing edge-to-edge single-piece long lighting parts, powered by high-tonnage multi-colour moulding machines (2,000T to 2,700T).

 

Laksh Vaaman Sehgal, vice chairman, Motherson, said: "The inauguration of our cutting-edge automotive lighting plant underscores Mothersons unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer-centricity. This strategic investment strengthens our ability to deliver advanced, future-ready lighting solutions while meeting the evolving needs of our customers. We deeply appreciate the trust and support of our customers, which has been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.

Frank Huber, president of Marellis Lighting business, said, Our new facility in Sanand is a key milestone in bringing advanced lighting technologies to our customers in India. Together with our partner Motherson, we are uniting global innovation with strong local manufacturing capabilities to deliver cutting-edge solutions for the Indian market. Our joint venture continues to be a great successbuilt on Marellis global technology leadership, Mothersons great infrastructure, execution excellence and deep customer relationships on the subcontinent, and the significant autonomy both partners have entrusted to the MMLI team since its establishment in 2008.

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) is one of the worlds leading specialized automotive component manufacturing companies for OEMs. It is currently the largest auto ancillary in India and is ranked among the top 15 automotive suppliers worldwide.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

