India's Automobile Retail Registers 27% Growth In April

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

The Indian Auto Retail sector achieved a 27% YoY growth in April 2024, with the combined March-April period showing a 14% YoY increase.

The two-wheeler (2W), three-wheeler (3W), passenger vehicle (PV), tractor (Trac) and commercial vehicle (CV) segments grew by 33%, 9%, 16%, 1%, and 2%, respectively.

Comparing combined March and April 2024 with the same period last year shows a 14% YoY growth for the entire industry.

The industry remains cautiously optimistic due to rising interest in new models and strategic planning, but careful monitoring of election-related uncertainty and financial challenges is crucial to navigate the evolving market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) today released Vehicle Retail Data for April'24.