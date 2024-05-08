Business Standard
Oil and Gas shares gain

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 340.37 points or 1.22% at 28264.57 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.77%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.22%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.57%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.2%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.97%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.08%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.04%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.64%).
On the other hand, Linde India Ltd (down 1.23%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.7%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 237.11 or 0.32% at 73274.74.
The Nifty 50 index was down 40 points or 0.18% at 22262.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.31 points or 0.16% at 45993.17.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.22 points or 0.19% at 13955.73.
On BSE,1751 shares were trading in green, 1094 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.
First Published: May 08 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

