Energy shares gain

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 135.64 points or 1.13% at 12099.79 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd (up 5.46%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.77%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.22%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.75%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 2.23%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.2%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.09%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.97%), and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.95%).
On the other hand, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.45%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.7%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 0.25%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 237.11 or 0.32% at 73274.74.
The Nifty 50 index was down 40 points or 0.18% at 22262.5.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 72.31 points or 0.16% at 45993.17.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.22 points or 0.19% at 13955.73.
On BSE,1751 shares were trading in green, 1094 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.
First Published: May 08 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

