Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's bioeconomy projected to hit $300 billion by 2030

India's bioeconomy projected to hit $300 billion by 2030

Image

Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The new Bioeconomy policy is set to place India as a global leader in the years to come, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh while briefing the media about the recent Union Cabinet decision on the ambitious BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Employment, and Environment) Policy, heralding a transformative shift in India's manufacturing sector. Singh noted that India's bio economy has experienced remarkable growth, skyrocketing from $10 billion in 2014 to over $130 billion in 2024, with projections to reach $300 billion by 2030. This surge reflects India's robust economic growth. The recent policy will reignite growth spirits and position India as a potential leader in the 4th industrial revolution, he said.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty at 25,030; FMCG, Metal down, broader markets gain

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE updates: Security tightens around Secretariat ahead of Nabanna march

R C Bhargava, Chairman, Maruti Suzuki

Stable govt gives confidence of sustained growth: Maruti Chief Bhargava

Y Chromosome

Disappearing Y chromosome: Could the future of humanity be at risk?

flash flood, sikkim floods

Wild week of weather in US includes heat waves, snowstorms, flash floods

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOZomato Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon