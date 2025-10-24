Friday, October 24, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's composite PMI eases to 59.9 in October

India's composite PMI eases to 59.9 in October

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Falling from 61.0 in September to 59.9 in October, the HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index registered its lowest reading since May 2025. Despite signalling a softer rate of expansion, the current figure was still consistent with a historically sharp rate of growth.

Conversely, the HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI rose from 57.7 in September to a two-month high of 58.4 in October. The latest reading was indicative of a substantial improvement in manufacturing conditions.

Private sector activity in India continued to increase sharply in October, but growth lost momentum amid a slowdown in the service economy.

The latest HSBC Flash PMI data highlighted the weakest expansions in aggregate new orders and output since May 2025, with international sales also rising to a lesser extent.

 

Meanwhile, the rate of job creation was the joint-softest in a year-and-a-half. Price trends were mixed, with input costs increasing at the weakest pace since June and charge inflation quickening since September.

Businesses remained optimistic regarding growth prospects, though sentiment faded at the start of the third fiscal quarter.

Also Read

Instagram's Restyle tool

Instagram launches AI Restyle tool to edit Stories with prompts, effects

Fire, Fire accident

LIVE news updates: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims of Kurnool bus tragedy

Sammaan Capital share price

Here's why Sammaan Capital shares rose 5% to hit 52-week high on bourses

BJP Flag, BJP

Voters have decided to form NDA govt with 2/3rd majority: Bihar BJP chief

Stock Market LIVE October 24

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 260 pts, Nifty below 25,820; India's flash PMI falls to 59.9 in Oct

New orders placed with private sector companies in India expanded sharply in October. International demand for Indian goods and services remained favourable in October, though companies noted a softer upturn than in September.

October data showed a moderate expansion in private sector employment across India, with the rate of growth matching that seen in September and therefore being the joint-slowest since April 2024.

Indian companies remained strongly confident regarding the year-ahead outlook for output, yet the respective index fell since September.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin launches authorize generic of Ravicti Oral Liquid in the U.S.

Lupin launches authorize generic of Ravicti Oral Liquid in the U.S.

Benchmarks erase early gains; Nifty dips under 25,850 mark

Benchmarks erase early gains; Nifty dips under 25,850 mark

Midwest jumps on debut

Midwest jumps on debut

NTPC Green Energy commissions 9.9 MW of Bhuj wind project in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy commissions 9.9 MW of Bhuj wind project in Gujarat

Federal Bank rises after board OKs capital raise proposal worth Rs 6,196.51 crore

Federal Bank rises after board OKs capital raise proposal worth Rs 6,196.51 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon