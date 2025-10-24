Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NTPC Green Energy commissions 9.9 MW of Bhuj wind project in Gujarat

NTPC Green Energy commissions 9.9 MW of Bhuj wind project in Gujarat

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

NTPC Green Energy announced that a part capacity of 9.9 MW of its 92.4 MW wind power project at Bhuj, Gujarat, has been declared commercially operational with effect from 25 October 2025.

The project has been developed by Ayana Renewable Power Four, a subsidiary of Ayana Renewable Power, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of ONGC NTPC Greena joint venture between ONGC and NTPC Green Energy.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL) was incorporated as a fully owned subsidiary of NTPC on 7 April 2022 for developing RE parks and projects. It had been established as the renewable energy (RE) arm of NTPC, with all the operational and under-construction projects transferred to NGEL.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 59.1% to Rs 220.48 crore on a 17.6% increase in net sales to Rs 680.21 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

NTPC Green Energy rose 0.07% to Rs 100.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

