India has demonstrated strong preparedness to navigate sustained geopolitical volatility in global energy markets and will continue to occupy centre stage in international energy discourse, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said at the Closing Ceremony of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026. The event was organised in Goa from 27th January to 30th January 2026. Puri emphasised that India's energy strategy is anchored in diversification, resilience and forward-looking transitions. Highlighting India's global standing, he noted that the country is today the third-largest energy consumer, fourth-largest refiner and among the top exporters of petroleum products.

The Union Minister also emphasised the government's push on compressed biogas (CBG), green hydrogen and indigenous clean-energy technologies, alongside continued investments in conventional fuels. Addressing concerns around consumer impact during global price shocks, the Minister said that India has successfully insulated its citizens from volatility. Global turmoil has never been passed on to the consumer. India today has among the lowest energy prices in the world, and uninterrupted supply has been maintained even during crises, he said.

