Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 5.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 5.21%

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed down 5.21% at 11827.55 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped 12.12%, Vedanta Ltd fell 11.07% and National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 10.12%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 43.00% over last one year compared to the 8.91% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index has slid 2.13% and Nifty Media index increased 1.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.39% to close at 25320.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.36% to close at 82269.78 today.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

