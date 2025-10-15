Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's exports up around 3% in first half of current fiscal year

India's exports up around 3% in first half of current fiscal year

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

India's exports rose by 6.74 per cent on year to $36.38 billion in September. The country's imports also surged by 16.6 per cent to $68.53 billion, driven by higher imports of gold, silver, fertiliser, and electronics. This resulted in a trade deficit of $32.1 billion for the month of September. For the April-September period of this fiscal year, India's exports edged up around 3 per cent to $220.12 billion. On the other hand, imports during this period increased by 4.53 per cent to $375.11 billion, as per the latest data released by the commerce ministry.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

