Varroc Engineering appoints Avinash Chintawar as Chief Operating Officer

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Varroc Engineering has announced the appointment of Avinash Chintawar as Chief Operating Officer (COO), reporting to Arjun Jain, Whole Time Director & CEO - Business I, effective 15th October 2025. As Chief Operating Officer, Chintawar will oversee the Operations Vertical within Business I, focusing on strengthening efficiencies, enhancing performance, and ensuring seamless alignment with Varroc's long-term strategic vision.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 6:59 PM IST

