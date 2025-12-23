Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's financial stability parameters remained robust, says RBI Governor

India's financial stability parameters remained robust, says RBI Governor

Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
The RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, in his statement published in the monthly Bulletin for December 2025 talked about the financial stability of the country being robust.

The system-level financial parameters related to capital adequacy, liquidity, asset quality and profitability of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) continue to remain robust.

Similarly, the system-level parameters of NBFCs too are sound, with adequate capital position and improved gross nonperforming asset (GNPA) ratios. The total flow of resources to the commercial sector has strengthened, bolstered by greater nonbank intermediation.

In the current financial year so far, the total flow of resources was Rs.20.1 lakh crore vis-vis Rs.16.5 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Outstanding credit from bank and non-bank sources increased by 13 per cent (y-o-y).

 

Bank credit growth too has seen an uptick in recent months. Sector-wise data reveals that the growth was supported by sustained lending to retail and service sector segments.

Industrial credit growth firmed up, aided by buoyant credit flow to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Large industries also recorded improvement in credit growth.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Fiscal position of Centre and States remained resilient in first half of FY26

Strong domestic demand helping economic growth stay robust, says RBI

Indian economy was not fully immune to global headwinds but coordinated policies built resilience; says RBI Bulletin

Public sector banks competing on equal footing with private and foreign banks, says Commerce Minister

Rabi acreage rises 1.41% on year

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

