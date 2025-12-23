India's financial stability parameters remained robust, says RBI Governor

The system-level financial parameters related to capital adequacy, liquidity, asset quality and profitability of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) continue to remain robust.
Similarly, the system-level parameters of NBFCs too are sound, with adequate capital position and improved gross nonperforming asset (GNPA) ratios. The total flow of resources to the commercial sector has strengthened, bolstered by greater nonbank intermediation.
In the current financial year so far, the total flow of resources was Rs.20.1 lakh crore vis-vis Rs.16.5 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Outstanding credit from bank and non-bank sources increased by 13 per cent (y-o-y).
Bank credit growth too has seen an uptick in recent months. Sector-wise data reveals that the growth was supported by sustained lending to retail and service sector segments.
Industrial credit growth firmed up, aided by buoyant credit flow to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Large industries also recorded improvement in credit growth.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content