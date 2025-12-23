Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rabi acreage rises 1.41% on year

Rabi acreage rises 1.41% on year

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare stated in a latest update that rabi sowing in 202526 records increase of over 8 lakh hectare or 1.41% compared to last year. Total Rabi crop coverage up from previous year, reaches 580.70 lakh hectare as on 19 December 2025. Acreage under major crop wheat is steady at 301.63 lh, up 0.42% on year after witnessing a massive spike in early sowing.

