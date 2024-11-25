Business Standard
India's forex reserves decline further touching over 4-month low

India's forex reserves decline further touching over 4-month low

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
India's foreign exchange reserves declined $17.761 billion, reaching $657.892 billion for the week ended November 15, as reported by the RBI on Friday.

In the prior week ending November 8, the forex declined $6.477 billion to $675.653 billion.

Foreign currency assets decreased by $15.548 billion to $569.835 billion for the week ended November 15, according to latest released data.

The central bank also reported that gold reserves reduced by $2.068 billion to $65.746 billion during this period. It also indicated that Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $94 million to $18.064 billion.

Additionally, India's reserve position with the IMF also declined by USD 51 million, reaching USD 4.247 billion in the reporting week.

 

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

