Shrem Infra Invest Pvt standalone net profit declines 22.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.99% to Rs 73.55 croreNet profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt declined 22.84% to Rs 44.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.99% to Rs 73.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 82.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales73.5582.63 -11 OPM %94.5190.28 -PBDT60.2561.16 -1 PBT59.8460.92 -2 NP44.6257.83 -23
