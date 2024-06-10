India's Forex Reserves Hit All-Time High of $651.51 Billion

For the week ended May 31, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $5.065.51 billion to $572.564 billion.

Gold reserves fell by $212 million to $56.501 billion during the week ended May 31. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were down $17 million to $18.118 billion.

Indias reserve position with the IMF was up $1 million to $4.326 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

Indias forex reserves jumped $4.837 billion to a new all-time high of $651.51 billion for the week ended May 31, according to the latest RBI data.