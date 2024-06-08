Superhouse consolidated net profit declines 44.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.39% to Rs 158.82 croreNet profit of Superhouse declined 44.27% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.39% to Rs 158.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 167.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 53.01% to Rs 12.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.66% to Rs 643.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 737.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content